AOC Co-Sponsors $20M Bill To Remove State Pot Convictions

By Sam Reisman (December 2, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Members of Congress unveiled a new bipartisan bill on Thursday that would appropriate $20 million in federal grants to hasten the expungements of state-level cannabis convictions over the next decade. The Harnessing Opportunities by Pursuing Expungement, or HOPE, Act is sponsored by Reps. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, a member of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. The five-page bill would create a grant program, to be administered by the U.S. attorney general, doling out $2 million each year for 10 years toward helping states expedite their processes for expunging local cannabis offenses. According to the bill, these grants can be...

