Visa, Mastercard Accused Of Banking Fees Antitrust Scheme

By J. Edward Moreno (December 3, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Visa and Mastercard took part in a price-fixing scheme for interchange fees in order to prevent competition for credit and debit card network services, Halcyon Loan Trading Fund LLC has alleged in New York federal court. According to a complaint filed Thursday by Halcyon, Visa and Mastercard are using their market dominance to set supracompetitive so-called default interchange fees on credit card and debit card transactions that merchants must pay to their banks and the card networks. The company is also challenging the two credit card giants' rules, which among other things, require merchants to honor all of their cards in...

