3 Predictions For Mortgage Industry As Foreclosures Mount

By James Sandy (December 10, 2021, 11:29 AM EST) -- While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, various relief measures designed to assist borrowers facing hardships related to COVID-19 are quickly coming to an end. With still over 1 million mortgages in forbearance plans as of early November, will the predictions of a deluge of borrowers all seeking loss mitigation relief at the same time come to fruition and overwhelm mortgage loan servicers and result in a cascade of foreclosure filings? Or will the various rules, regulations and policies implemented by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, government-sponsored enterprises (or GSEs) and loan servicers themselves avoid such dire estimates? First, some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS