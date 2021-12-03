NLRB Official OKs Union Vote For Immigration Law Firm Staff

By Beverly Banks (December 3, 2021, 1:36 PM EST) -- Two bargaining units of legal writers and administrative staff employed by an immigration law firm and consulting agency can vote in a mail ballot election on union representation, a National Labor Relations Board official ruled, saying the workers in each proposed unit are not considered supervisors. Nancy Wilson, NLRB regional director for Region 6, said Thursday that legal writers and administrative staff working for Ann Arbor, Michigan-based law firm Hudson PC and its affiliated consulting firm HIPR Pacsoft Technologies may vote on representation by the United Electrical Radio & Machine Workers of America. Wilson gave the workers the opportunity to decide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS