4 Insurance & Pensions Trends That Dominated 2021

By Martin Croucher (December 22, 2021, 10:28 AM GMT) -- The insurance and pension sectors in Britain have faced a barrage of regulation this year — the pensions sector in particular has been jolted by the biggest shakeup in a decade with the introduction of the Pension Schemes Act, triggering a major shift in corporate culture. But the insurance industry also witnessed a surge in regulatory intervention, including the long-awaited introduction of reforms to the personal injury sector. And antitrust watchdogs around the world stepped in to derail one of the biggest ever insurance mergers. The year also saw the Financial Conduct Authority make an unprecedented intervention into disputes between insurers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS