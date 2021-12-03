Legalist Accused Of Stealing Legal Database's Trade Secrets

By Rachel Rippetoe (December 3, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Leopard Solutions is claiming litigation finance company Legalist Inc. stole "enormous swaths" of the legal database's proprietary content through a free trial subscription period to make its own set of data. Leopard Solutions, a law firm data and analytics provider, filed a suit in the Southern District of New York against Legalist on Thursday that alleges Legalist took advantage of a free trial period to copy nearly all of the information in Leopard Solutions' database in order to make its own data set and marketing list. Leopard Solutions, a content provider founded by Laura Leopard in 2002, has grown to offer...

