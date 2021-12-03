Insurer Says Space Heater Maker Liable For $1.7M School Fire

By Shawn Rice (December 3, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- An insurer for California public schools wants to place the liability for more than $1.7 million in repairs from a catastrophic fire at a high school on the manufacturer of an allegedly defective space heater that caused the fire, according its suit filed in federal court. The maker of the Vornado space heater must cover costs — currently estimated at $1,704,826.89 — to repair Alhambra High School after a January fire allegedly caused by a malfunctioning space heater, Alliance of Schools Cooperative Insurance Programs' Thursday complaint says. Alliance of Schools' product liability suit alleges Vornado Air LLC should be held responsible for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS