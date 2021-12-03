Class Attys Get $540K In Dollar General False Ad Suit

By Nathan Hale (December 3, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge granted class counsel $545,000 in attorney's fees as part of his final approval of a settlement in a false advertising suit against Dollar General Corp., coming in below the attorneys' request but at the high end of what he deemed the appropriate range. Class counsel had requested an award of $600,000 in fees, or one-third of the $1.8 million settlement fund agreed upon to resolve lead plaintiff David Levy's claims of misleading pricing for infant pain reliever. The attorneys asserted that percentage was in line with Eleventh Circuit precedent, but Jacksonville-based U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan...

