Pensions Lifeboat Fund Pays Out £11M After Court Ruling

By Martin Croucher (December 3, 2021, 2:50 PM GMT) -- The pensions compensation scheme has said it has paid out £11 million ($14.6 million) in arrears after a court ruled in July that an administrative cap on retirement income was unlawful. The Pension Protection Fund said on Thursday that it was likely to be the end of 2022 before it would remove the so-called compensation cap from those within the scheme and pay compensation to everyone affected. The fund is responsible for paying retirement benefits to members of defined benefit pension plans in which the sponsoring employer has become insolvent. But it caps compensation for those who have not yet reached...

