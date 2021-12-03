Advent, GIC Drop $8B Bid For Swedish Drugmaker Sobi

By Charlie Innis (December 3, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- Advent International and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund announced Friday they have withdrawn a 69.4 billion Swedish krona ($8 billion) buyout bid for Swedish drugmaker Sobi, after too few shares were tendered in favor of the deal. Sobi's board backed the $8 billion tender offer of 235 Swedish krona per share in September, which Advent International Ltd. and Aurora Investment Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd., announced through a joint company called Agnafit Bidco. But the offer failed to pick up enough traction with Sobi's shareholders. "Since the acceptance level condition has not been fulfilled, Agnafit Bidco...

