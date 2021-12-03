Norwegian Real Estate Biz Entra Buys Office Owner For $1.5B

By McCord Pagan (December 3, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- Norwegian real estate firm Entra ASA said Friday it's buying office building owner and developer Oslo Areal for 13.55 billion Norwegian kroner (about $1.48 billion) from a pair of Scandinavian investors. The deal for Oslo Areal from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB will provide Entra 17 office properties in the greater Oslo area that together total roughly 2.4 million square feet of gross lettable area, according to a statement. "We see Oslo Areal as a smaller version of Entra and the company will significantly strengthen Entra's market position in Oslo. The transaction will create shareholder and tenant values far beyond...

