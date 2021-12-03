Med Device Maker Valued At $2.25B In Minority Investment

By McCord Pagan (December 3, 2021, 2:10 PM EST) -- Private equity firm GTCR said Friday it sold a minority equity stake in medical device manufacturer Resonetics to The Carlyle Group in a deal valuing the portfolio company at $2.25 billion, in a matter guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Based in Nashua, New Hampshire, Resonetics operates in the micro-manufacturing space for medical devices focusing on areas such as diabetes, ophthalmology and interventional cardiology, according to a joint statement, which did not disclose the exact size of the investment. "Our business has advanced significantly over the past four years, as we've expanded our production capacity, grown...

