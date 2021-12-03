Del. Chancery Sends Streaming Tech Co. Stock Battle To Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (December 3, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A 4-year-old Delaware Chancery Court battle over equity in and control of Touchstream Technologies Inc. and its mobile device streaming technology was ordered to trial Friday after a vice chancellor said he would need more than a "cold record" to rule on contractual obligations. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said the one- or two-day trial, not yet scheduled, would help determine whether an email "and the circumstances surrounding it" creates an enforceable contract between Touchstream, doing business as Shodogg, and Fetch Interactive Television LLC, along with the principals of both concerns. Fetch and founder Charles Siemonsma sued Shodogg and its founder...

