Senate Republicans Seek To Ban FTC Use Of 'Zombie Votes'

By Nadia Dreid (December 3, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- As conservative groups push for a congressional probe into the Federal Trade Commission's practice of using so-called zombie votes, a group of Republican senators are trying to ban the practice of counting the votes of a former commissioner once they've departed the agency. On the same day that more than two dozen conservative organizations called on Congress to launch an investigation into the policy, used most recently by FTC Chair Lina Khan, seven Republican senators unveiled a bill that would make the practice illegal. Both developments occurred Thursday, roughly a month after the FTC chair used the vote of departed Democratic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS