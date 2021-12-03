Texas Ruling In $1.2M Gold Coin Theft Suit Boosts Insurer

By Eli Flesch (December 3, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- A gold coin dealer lost more than $1.2 million because it accepted fraudulent checks in exchange for a set of coins, the Texas Supreme Court said Friday, in a ruling that could help the dealer's Lloyd's insurer avoid covering almost all the loss. The dispute has its origins in a scammer's plot to use personal checks stolen from an Alabama surgeon to order shipments of gold coins worth $549,000 and $655,000. (Stock) Justice Jane N. Bland also determined that UPS' rerouting of Dillon Gage Inc.'s gold coins to a shipping facility where they were later picked up by a thief wasn't...

