Ala. Mill To Pay Plaintiff Attys In 'Poisoned' Employment Case

By Andrew Strickler (December 3, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- Following a default judgment triggered by repeated defense-side misconduct, an Alabama steel mill agreed Thursday to pay plaintiffs more than $108,000 in attorney fee reimbursements in a federal wage-and-hour case. While the defendant, Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC, is reserving the right to fight the default judgment on liability for what the court called a "subverted" litigation, both sides said the plaintiffs were entitled to $107,600 in fees plus expenses. The stipulated deal, which still needs court approval, follows a court order for the litigants to calculate a reasonable reimbursement of costs incurred by Outokumpu workers as a result of misconduct by...

