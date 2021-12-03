Oil & Gas Co. Hit With OT Suit By 'Day Rate Workers'

By Donald Morrison (December 3, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- An oil and gas driller was hit with a proposed collective action on Friday in West Virginia federal court alleging it illegally deprived employees of overtime pay by designating independent contractors as day rate workers. Former drilling consultant Lastephen Rogers said in his complaint that Tug Hill Operating violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by denying to pay its employees overtime compensation of at least 1½ times their regular wage for overtime hours worked. "Despite knowing the FLSA's requirements, Tug Hill failed to pay Rogers and the day rate workers overtime for hours worked in excess of 40 hours in a...

