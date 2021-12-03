Patisserie Valerie Liquidation Gets OK Despite Errors

By Silvia Martelli (December 3, 2021, 7:15 PM GMT) -- A judge said on Friday that the mistakes made by administrators of Patisserie Valerie and two related companies during their 2019 insolvencies are not significant enough to make the process invalid for the scandal-plagued cafe chain. Administrators of Patisserie Holdings PLC, the company behind Patisserie Valerie, as well as two connected companies breached the Insolvency Act 1986 when exiting administration for liquidation, the High Court said Friday. But the errors are not significant enough to invalidate the process, the judge said. The administrators of Patisserie, PTS Realisations Ltd. and Stonebeach Ltd. brought the application against the companies' liquidators to seek confirmation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS