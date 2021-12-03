NJ Senate Confirms New Judge, 6 Renominations

By Nick Muscavage (December 3, 2021, 2:09 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate on Thursday confirmed a new Superior Court judge for the Middlesex County vicinage and six other renominated judges. Judge Glenn Slavin, who was an attorney at Woodbridge, New Jersey-based Slavin & Morse LLC, was confirmed by the state Senate after receiving approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier Thursday. Judge Slavin has been assigned to the family division of Middlesex County Superior Court. He was confirmed by the Senate along with six other judges who were renominated to their posts: Judge Robert E. Brenner of the Ocean County vicinage; Judges Christopher R. Kazlau, Gregg A. Padovano and James...

