GBG USA Moving Toward Ch. 11 Plan Following Diddy Sale

By Vince Sullivan (December 3, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- A bankrupt subsidiary of clothing brand owner Global Brands Group told a New York judge Friday that it plans to get court approval for a sale of Sean "Diddy" Combs' former clothing line on Dec. 22, which will allow it to finalize a Chapter 11 plan of liquidation. During a teleconference hearing, debtor attorney Andrew S. Mordkoff of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP said GBG USA had always planned on selling its 90% stake in the Sean John brand founded by Combs — the company's last remaining asset brand — but found it difficult to complete a stock sale of that asset....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS