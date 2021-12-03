Parents Renew Injunction Bid On Pa. School Mask Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (December 3, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- A group of parents who claim that schools and physicians from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center unfairly refused to grant their children medical exemptions from a statewide school mask mandate has renewed their push to have a federal court put a hold on the order. The 10 parents who filed a federal lawsuit against acting Health Secretary Alison Beam and UPMC have asked the court for a preliminary injunction barring the mandate as being improperly implemented outside the state's process for rules and regulations, even as the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania is scheduled to hear arguments in a similar challenge...

