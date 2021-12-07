Ex-Bank Exec Fights $700M Russian Fraud Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 7, 2021, 5:10 PM GMT) -- A former bank executive fought accusations that he was involved in a scheme to defraud two of Russia's biggest banks, hitting back at the lenders' $700 million suit. In his High Court defense filed Thursday, Mikail Shishkhanov, a former majority shareholder at failed Russian lender B&N Bank, denied taking part in the 2017 fraudulent scheme set up to pay off the debts of a spinoff business, the O1 group, owed by the billionaire Mints family, which are wanted in Russia. The scheme, which involved selling long-term bonds, allegedly deprived PJSC National Bank Trust and PJSC Bank Otkritie Financial Corp. of at least...

