Alaska Fails In Its Challenge To Tribal Emergency Hunting

By Joyce Hanson (December 3, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge has tossed a suit by the state challenging the Federal Subsistence Board's approval of emergency hunts for moose and deer, saying claims over a tribal village's hunt are moot because the activity authorized in response to COVID-19-related food security concerns is finished. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason refused Friday to grant Alaska's bid for permanent injunctive relief against the FSB's alleged interference in state management, denying its claims that the federal agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act by allowing local land managers to open emergency hunting to the...

