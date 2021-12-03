Walgreens Medicaid FCA Suit Tossed Over Federal Law Clash

By Daniel Wilson (December 3, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has tossed a False Claims Act suit alleging Walgreens falsely certified beneficiaries' compliance with the Virginia Medicaid program's preauthorization requirements for hepatitis C drugs, saying federal law barred cost-based controls for medically necessary drugs. Former Walgreen Co. pharmacy manager Amber Reilly acted with "dishonesty and misconduct" in her falsified submissions attesting that Virginia Medicaid beneficiaries met certain preauthorization requirements related to alcohol and drug abstinence and disease severity, but Virginia couldn't impose those requirements under federal Medicaid law, U.S. District Judge James P. Jones ruled in a Dec. 2 opinion released on Friday. Hepatitis C drugs are...

