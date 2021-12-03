Lloyd's, NYC Jeweler Seek $2M For Damaged Ruby Ring

By Ganesh Setty (December 3, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London sued a Texas jeweler in New York state court Friday, accusing him of gross negligence after a $2 million ruby ring became damaged while he courted prospective buyers. Lloyd's claims a Texas jeweler damaged its policyholder's $2 million ruby ring while trying to sell it. (iStock.com/SciePro) According to the insurer's complaint, policyholder Pioneer Gems LLC, based in New York City, received the ring from another New York jeweler "on memorandum," or an invoice. Lloyd's said Pioneer Gems in turn consigned the ring for $2 million in December 2018 to Joseph Pacetti of J. Pacetti Precious Jewels, based...

