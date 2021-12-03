Restaurants To Appeal COVID-19 Coverage Loss To 6th Circ.

By Ben Zigterman (December 3, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- A group of mostly Midwestern restaurants intend to seek Sixth Circuit review of its loss in a suit seeking coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. for pandemic-related losses. An Ohio federal judge reversed his decision in favor of a group of restaurants last month after the Sixth Circuit issued its first ruling on COVID-19 insurance coverage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Henderson Road Restaurant System and a slew of other companies that operate 16 restaurants in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Indiana and Pennsylvania had initially succeeded in their lawsuit, but U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster reversed his decision last month after the Sixth...

