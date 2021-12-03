Spanish Olive Packers Bash Latest US Duty Calculation

By Alex Lawson (December 3, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- A group of Spanish olive processors took a broad swipe against the U.S. government's latest effort to justify countervailing duties on the companies' table olives Friday, urging the U.S. Court of International Trade to strike the levies down once and for all. CIT Judge Gary Katzmann had already faulted the U.S. Department of Commerce's countervailing duties on Spanish olives on two separate occasions, poking holes in the government's finding that they received unfair subsidies. Commerce's latest effort altered its analysis in key areas, but nevertheless kept the duties in place. "Commerce's redetermination remains legally flawed," the Spanish producers told the CIT....

