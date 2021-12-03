High Court Won't Block Lobster Fishing Restrictions

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 3, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Friday upheld the First Circuit's decision to allow the National Marine Fisheries Service to enforce a rule limiting lobster fishing off the coast of Maine, rejecting a plea from fishers and their union. The fishers had asked the high court to issue an emergency injunction blocking implementation of the First Circuit's ruling until they could file a petition for writ of certiorari. But Justice Breyer, who oversees the First Circuit in such matters, declined to grant the injunction. NMFS in August issued a final rule to address a recent uptick in North Atlantic right...

