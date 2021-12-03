UDel Can't Get Del. Justices 'Do-Over' In Tuition Refund Suit

By Dave Simpson (December 3, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- The University of Delaware can't get a "do-over" on its decision to remove students' pandemic-related tuition reimbursement suits from state court to federal court by sending a question to Delaware Supreme Court now that it's gotten results it doesn't like, a federal judge ruled Friday. Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the Delaware federal court suits, declined to certify a question to the Delaware justices, finding that the university had numerous opportunities to have the question answered in the state court system. "Parties must live with the choices they make, even if they later regret them," the judge...

