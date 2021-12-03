Riverbed's Ch. 11 Plan To Slash $1.1B Of Debt Approved

By Vince Sullivan (December 3, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- Bankrupt information technology company Riverbed Technologies Inc. received court approval Friday in Delaware for its Chapter 11 plan that slashes $1.1 billion of debt from its balance sheet just two weeks after its bankruptcy case commenced. During a videoconference hearing, debtor attorney Christopher S. Koenig of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said Riverbed had reached an agreement with unsecured noteholders that resolved the only remaining opposition to the plan, allowing it to go forward on a fully consensual basis. That agreement calls for unsecured noteholders — originally slated for no recovery under the plan — to receive $2.88 million in cash for...

