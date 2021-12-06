Retired Calif. Judge Joins JAMS In Orange County

By James Mills (December 6, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution services worldwide, has added retired California Judge Charles Margines to its growing list of neutral parties helping to resolve disputes out of court. Margines, who spent 23 years on the Superior Court bench in Orange County and five years before that as a municipal court judge, will be based in the JAMS Orange County Resolution Center in Irvine. He will be available to arbitrate, mediate or referee a wide number of cases including real property, business and commercial disputes as well as employment cases, personal injury and professional liability disputes. "JAMS is...

