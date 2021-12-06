Fla. Pharmacy Owner Convicted Of Mail Fraud

By Andrew Karpan (December 6, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- Prosecutors convinced a jury in Tennessee that a Florida pharmacy owner committed multiple counts of mail and health care fraud over his involvement in a billing scheme that the U.S. Department of Justice said got health insurers to cover more than $174 million in fraudulent claims. The verdict came down on Dec. 2, at the end of a 20-day trial in front of a dozen jurors in a federal courthouse in Greeneville, Tenn. The jury agreed with evidence government lawyers presented that a Florida man named Peter Bolos had committed 22 counts of mail fraud and one count of health care...

