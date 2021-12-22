What Dominated UK Financial Regulation In 2021

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 22, 2021, 1:53 PM GMT) -- Financial services companies and their lawyers spent a busy 2021 moving toward a carbon-neutral economy and new environmental disclosure obligations, while negotiating the rise of crypto-assets and a redoubled regulatory focus on financial crime. The sector also had to balance adjustments to Britain's exit from the European Union and the uncertain outlook for access to the bloc's prized single market. A new focus on online financial scams that flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred new legislation and calls for tech giants including Twitter and Facebook to crack down on fraudulent advertising on their platforms. Environmental, social and governance principles have...

