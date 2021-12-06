LV Members Urge FCA To Pause £530M Bain Takeover Bid

By Martin Croucher (December 6, 2021, 2:00 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority should step in to delay an important vote in the controversial £530 million ($700 million) takeover of Liverpool Victoria, lawyers representing members of the mutual insurer have said. Leigh Day has asked the FCA for an urgent meeting before members of the insurance company vote on the controversial takeover.(Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Claimants boutique Leigh Day wrote to the FCA on Friday requesting an urgent meeting before the vote, scheduled for Dec. 10, over concerns that members of the insurance company have not been given the full picture of why the sale should go ahead....

