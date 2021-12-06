City Watchdog Appoints Veteran Gov't Atty For GC Role

By Irene Madongo (December 6, 2021, 7:24 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog said Monday that long-time government lawyer Stephen Braviner Roman will be its new permanent general counsel in February. Braviner Roman, who was also appointed a member of the Financial Conduct Authority's executive committee, will join the regulator from the Government Legal Department, where he is director general of litigation, justice and security, according to the watchdog. His work at the department, which is the government's principle legal adviser, entails overseeing legal advice given to the Home Office, Ministry of Justice and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the FCA said. It added that Braviner Roman was previously responsible...

