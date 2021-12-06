Ex-MdR Atty Beats Misconduct Claims But Loses Costs Bid

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 6, 2021, 11:03 PM GMT) -- A former Mishcon de Reya lawyer who beat misconduct allegations from the Solicitors Regulation Authority still has to cover her own £535,000 legal tab, a tribunal ruled on Monday. Elizabeth Ellen was acquitted back in October of claims that she provided "banking facilities" through a client account, according to written submissions provided to the disciplinary tribunal. No additional details were provided. Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal Chair Andrew Spooner said the SRA had not been unreasonable in bringing charges against Ellen, so there was no reason to justify costs since that's not standard in cases where a regulator brings proceedings in its regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS