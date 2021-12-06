Kid's Clothing Co. Sues Cannabis Cos. For TM Infringement

By Katryna Perera (December 6, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- Children's clothing company Garanimals sued two California cannabis companies Friday, alleging that they have infringed the Garanimals trademark by using it and the company name to sell cannabis products. The parent companies of Garanimals — Garan Inc. and Garan Services Corp. — filed two separate complaints in California federal court against, respectively, Ghost Management Group LLC and Weedmaps Media LLC, and Med for America Inc., which does business under the brand name "Dreamfields." The two complaints allege the same counts of trademark dilution and unfair competition under California business codes. According to the complaints, the two cannabis companies are using the...

