Justices Won't Review Challenge To Nuke Plant Shuttering

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 6, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a California public safety advocate's challenge to a Ninth Circuit decision upholding the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's plan for shutting down a nuclear plant on the Pacific coast. Public Watchdogs had asked the justices to review the appeals court's January decision, arguing that the Ninth Circuit wrongly interpreted the Hobbs Act — which mandates that certain challenges to agency actions are sent directly to the courts of appeals — as prohibiting litigation between private parties when some of those parties are licensed by the NRC, and as prohibiting claims arising from conduct that is merely "incidental"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS