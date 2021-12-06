FinCEN Eyes Rules To Curb Money Laundering In Real Estate

By Jon Hill (December 6, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Monday kicked off an effort to increase anti-money laundering safeguards on the U.S. real estate market, floating the possibility of new rules for real estate attorneys, agents and others involved in all-cash property purchases. FinCEN issued an early stage rulemaking notice that it said will inform the drafting of potential "nationwide recordkeeping and reporting requirements" for certain participants in so-called non-financed real estate transactions, which are made without mortgages or other lender-provided credit. Such all-cash deals likely total more than $460 billion annually and make up nearly 20% of U.S. residential real estate sales, FinCEN...

