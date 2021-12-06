Greenspoon Marder Launches Insurance Recovery Group

By Emma Cueto (December 6, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP announced Monday it has launched an insurance recovery practice helmed by a former Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pitman LLP partner based in Los Angeles. The new insurance recovery and counseling practice group will have six partners, including the new practice group head Richard Giller, who joined Greenspoon Marder in November. The group will represent policyholders in a range of insurance matters, with the firm citing the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason it chose to launch the new offering. "In the last year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen significant market changes across every industry, and the needs of...

