Immigration Groups' Merger Seeks To Reshape Arrivals In US

By Jennifer Doherty (December 6, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- A merger announced Monday between two leading immigration research and advocacy groups, New American Economy and American Immigration Council, could play a substantive role in shaping immigration policy from town halls to the halls of Congress. The new, larger entity, which will keep AIC's name and was two years in the making, will consolidate the immigration council's legal clout with NAE's network of research and advocacy initiatives spanning 100 communities across the U.S. The partnership will create a new, holistic approach to advocating for immigrants' success, according to the organization's new executive director, Jeremy Robbins. "We will be able, from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS