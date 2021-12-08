Jones Day Hires Mass Tort Partner In Ohio

By Emily Lever (December 8, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- Jones Day LLP has added a lateral partner from Squire Patton Boggs LLP to its business and tort litigation practice in Ohio. Marques Hillman Richeson, who will be based in the firm's Cleveland and Columbus offices, will focus on mass tort and products liability litigation, particularly class actions and multidistrict litigation, the firm announced on Monday. "Marques is well known for his work on significant complex litigation matters," Stephanie Parker, the co-leader of the firm's business and tort litigation practice, said in a statement. "As a strong advocate for our clients, his abilities at trial and at the appellate level will...

