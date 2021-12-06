Fed. Circ. Won't Force Accessibility Tech Suit Out Of WDTX

By Dani Kass (December 6, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday refused to transfer Arizona-based AudioEye Inc.'s patent and false advertising suit against Israeli accessibility software rival accessiBe from the Western District of Texas to New York, saying accessiBe jumped the gun by filing a mandamus petition. A three-judge panel unanimously held that accessiBe should have filed a petition for rehearing in front of Texas' Judge Alan Albright before asking the Federal Circuit to intervene. The court said accessiBe will be able to raise its concerns again if Judge Albright denies a reconsideration motion. The order is a slight twist on the back-and-forth that's been ongoing for...

