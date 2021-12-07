Railway Can't Appeal Class Action OK In £93M Ticket Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 7, 2021, 2:53 PM GMT) -- A London competition tribunal has denied three train operators permission to appeal a decision that allowed passengers to go ahead as a class in a £93 million ($123 million) lawsuit accusing the railway companies of charging them double for journeys. The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled on Friday that the appeal against its decision in October had to be dismissed because it had no real prospect of success following the ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court that laid out the parameters for class certification in Merricks v. Mastercard. The tribunal rejected arguments by the rail operators that an appeal should be granted only...

