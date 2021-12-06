Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Hits Dialysis Co., Execs With Accounting Fraud Claim

By Al Barbarino (December 6, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $2 million deal with American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. on Monday along with a complaint that says the company and three former executives manipulated "topside" insurance payment adjustments to hit financial targets.

The renal dialysis company, also known as ARA, improperly recognized topside adjustments to hit targets on key financial metrics — in certain quarters overstating net income by three times the actual figures — and also misled the company's auditor to avert detection of the scheme, according to the complaint.

"ARA and its senior executives allegedly engaged in an extensive revenue manipulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!