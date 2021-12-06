Goodwin-Led YipitData Raises Up To $475M In Series E

By McCord Pagan (December 6, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- Goodwin-led market research firm YipitData said Monday it's raising up to $475 million in a Series E funding round led by Alston & Bird-guided Carlyle. New York-based YipitData said in a statement that the proceeds from the financing would be used for product innovation and expanding into new markets. In the statement, YipitData co-founder and CEO Vinicius Vacanti said the amount of data created each year grows exponentially but is not always immediately usable due to it being raw and unstructured. "We specialize in analyzing billions of data points every day to provide reliable insights to investment funds and corporations so...

