Justices Told Fed. Circ. Wrongly Kills Patents PTAB Upholds

By Ryan Davis (December 6, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- Baxter Corp. has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision invalidating its telepharmacy patent after it was upheld in an inter partes review, saying the case illustrates how the appeals court "regularly disregards" rules and invalidates patents that survive IPR. In a cert petition filed Nov. 30 and docketed Thursday, Baxter said the Federal Circuit erred by siding with Becton Dickinson and finding its patent obvious, saying the court not only used evidence that is not permitted under the America Invents Act, but it was also required to remand the case to the board, instead of reversing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS