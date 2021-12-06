Ex-Directors In Woodbridge Ponzi Scheme Settle For $3.7M

By Charlie Innis (December 6, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- Two former directors of investment with Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC have reached a settlement of about $3.7 million with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after pleading guilty to criminal charges connected to their alleged roles in a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme. The two former directors, Dane Roseman and Ivan Acevedo, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, agreeing to pay $2.85 million and $904,363, respectively, according to the judgment filed Friday in Florida federal court. The total represents the profits they gained from the scheme plus interest. Roseman and Acevedo were charged in 2019 for their roles...

