Ga. Payment Co. Settles Contract Suit With Ex-Sales Exec

By Rosie Manins (December 6, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company Global Payments Inc. and a subsidiary told a Georgia federal judge on Monday they have settled their contract breach claims against a former sales executive over her work at a rival business. Global Payments and Heartland Payment Systems LLC asked U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land in the Middle District of Georgia to vacate all pending deadlines and hearing dates in their case against Katherine Wheeler, while they prepared a confidential written settlement agreement. The companies, which sued Wheeler in November over her employment with competitor SpotOn Transact LLC, said in a joint notice of settlement that...

