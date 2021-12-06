Jury Gives Composite Resources Win In Tourniquet IP Row

By Adam Lidgett (December 6, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal jury has handed a win to Composite Resources Inc. in a lawsuit alleging that Recon Medical LLC infringed at least one patent relating to tourniquets. According to a Thursday decision, the jury said Composite Resources had shown that Recon tourniquets infringed at least one of the three patents at issue in the lawsuit. The jury verdict, which did not go into detail about why the jurors decided as they did, included no damages, court records showed. The suit was filed in 2017, with the operative version of the complaint alleging that the Composite Resources tourniquets are standard issue...

